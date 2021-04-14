Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,002 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

