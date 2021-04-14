Scout Investments Inc. Buys 67,961 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.92% of i3 Verticals worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -810.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.