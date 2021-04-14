Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 16.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 531.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPLD opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

