Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 7,233 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.16 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

