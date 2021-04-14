Scotiabank Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.
TSE:LIF opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
