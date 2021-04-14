Scotiabank Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

TSE:LIF opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

