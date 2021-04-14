Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 220,668 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,668 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,124,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,935 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,060,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 797,448 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

DXC opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

