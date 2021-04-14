Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

