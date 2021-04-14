Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 119,104 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 284,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 205,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

STOR stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

