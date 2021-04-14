Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

