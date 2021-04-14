Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRSAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,585,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,086,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

