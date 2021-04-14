Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Sands China stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Sands China has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

