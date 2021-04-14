Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

