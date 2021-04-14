Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,624. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.