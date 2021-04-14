salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $231.50. 40,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

