Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Saia by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Saia by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

