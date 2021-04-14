Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 39.4% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $633,167.95 and $2,154.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,984.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.61 or 0.03862248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.91 or 0.00446005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.05 or 0.01306762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00532646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00509286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.91 or 0.00365033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00034395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,914,163 coins and its circulating supply is 28,796,851 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

