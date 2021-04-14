Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

