Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RBSFY remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. Rubis has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

About Rubis

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

