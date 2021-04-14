Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $110,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 441,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,980,582. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

