Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,937 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

GS stock traded up $15.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.29. 367,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,076. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.50 by $11.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.