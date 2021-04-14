Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,483 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 77,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.06 on Wednesday, hitting $540.67. The company had a trading volume of 124,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.