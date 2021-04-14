Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

