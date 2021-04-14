Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.30% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $647.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.