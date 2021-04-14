Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $647.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,638,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

