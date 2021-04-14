Roth Capital Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $38.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $264.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

