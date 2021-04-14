Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.