Roger Alexander White Purchases 30 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($197.94).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 496.29. The company has a market cap of £572.47 million and a P/E ratio of 29.71.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.