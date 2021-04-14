Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 231,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,032. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

