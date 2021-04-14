RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,598. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.16 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

