Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$92.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

