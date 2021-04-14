Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$92.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $108.00.
About Rio Tinto Group
