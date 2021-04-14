Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,626.67 ($73.51).

RIO opened at GBX 5,701 ($74.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £92.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,753.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,403.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

