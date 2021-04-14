Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,610 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,599.33 ($73.16).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,726 ($74.81) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market capitalization of £92.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,753.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,403.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

