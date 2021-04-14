Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 47,500 Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,218.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 21,000 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.

CVE:SYH opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$50.48 million and a PE ratio of -22.05.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

