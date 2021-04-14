Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Rexnord worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

