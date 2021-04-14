Reviewing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.24 $1.01 billion $21.34 12.00 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.32 $1.64 billion $2.82 14.13

Arch Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everest Re Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Everest Re Group and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus target price of $272.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $39.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 7.38% 5.19% 1.68% Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.80% 1.70%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Everest Re Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

