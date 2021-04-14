Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 1,036,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,845. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

