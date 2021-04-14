Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

