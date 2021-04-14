Research Analysts Set Expectations for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

IRTC stock opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.25. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.