Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 532.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNECY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 53,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.