Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $127,000 in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

