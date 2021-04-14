Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ RETO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

