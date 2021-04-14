Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEHR opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

