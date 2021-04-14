Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 55,400 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Enochian Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

