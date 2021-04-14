Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

AAPL stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

