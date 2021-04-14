Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of RF opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Regions Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,797,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

