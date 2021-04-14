Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $458.82 million and approximately $149.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00059801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00040856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00632796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

