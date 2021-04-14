Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 444 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.