Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 75,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

