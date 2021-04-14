Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 16,925 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 388,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

