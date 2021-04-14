Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

