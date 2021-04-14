Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $244.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

